LITCHFIELD- State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) released the following statement after Comptroller Munger’s decision to delay legislative pay:

Article continues after sponsor message

“With Illinois’ record $8 billion unpaid bill backlog, this is the right thing to do. Public officials should not get special treatment - ever, especially when social service providers and other vendors have been waiting for months to receive payment. Comptroller Munger’s actions are similar to a bill I have been pushing for months that would end lawmaker pay until a balanced budget is reached. This proposed legislative fix is a long-term solution that would hopefully keep a budget impasse like this from ever happening again.”

Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger recently announced that she will begin delaying monthly paychecks for lawmakers and statewide officials. For the past nine months, legislators have received timely paychecks while social services, vendors, and others reliant on state money, have waited for months.

Rep. Bourne is optimistic about how these actions could impact the budget impasse, “Hopefully this move by Comptroller Munger will serve as further motivation for legislators from both sides of the aisle to come to the table and pass a balanced budget.”

Bourne is the chief co-sponsor on HB4399, a bill that would suspend lawmaker pay until there's a balanced budget in place.

More like this: