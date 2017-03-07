SPRINGFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne is holding her annual art contest for kindergarten through 8th grade students who live or learn in the district. The contest takes place through the month of March, coinciding with National Youth Art Month. The deadline for entry is March 31st with the winners to be announced on April 5, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

Artwork must be made from any 2-D medium (i.e. pen, marker, etc.) on 8 ½ X 11 paper and should be the sole work of the entrant. The theme of the work should be Illinois. Examples of Illinois themes include but are not limited to: the state bird, the state flower, the state motto, or famous Illinoisans. Entrants are asked to write the title of the artwork, their name, grade, and school on the back of their work.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be selected for Kindergarten-4th grade and 5th grade-8th grade. The first place winners in each group will have the opportunity to spend the day with Representative Bourne at the Statehouse and all winners will go on a tour of the Capitol building. Winning artists will be recognized in the House Chambers and then have their work displayed in Rep. Bourne’s office.

“This contest is a great way to recognize the artistic talents of our students and I look forward to seeing the results,” said Bourne. All artwork is to be turned into Representative Bourne’s office at 301 N. Monroe in Litchfield by the March 31st deadline. If you have any questions about the contest please call Bourne’s office at (217)324-5200.

More like this: