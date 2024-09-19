WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) voted Wednesday evening for a federal spending package to fund the government through March of next year and require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Due to overwhelming Democrat opposition to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act reforms, the bill failed to pass the House. Congress must approve legislation funding the government by September 30th or risk lapses in essential services.

“Congress has two urgent priorities before the end of September: funding the government and ensuring only legal ballots from U.S. citizens are cast in the election. We must accomplish both objectives but have little time to do so. That’s why I supported linking passage of the Continuing Resolution with the SAVE Act. Sadly, House Democrats – some of whom voted for the SAVE Act earlier this year – stood in near unanimous opposition to the plan, killing both bills just 12 days before a shutdown. Rest assured, I will not back down in the fight to ensure Southern Illinoisans have access to essential government services and the comfort of knowing we’ve protected the integrity of the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Congressional leaders are expected to resume efforts this week to end the spending impasse before the end of the month.