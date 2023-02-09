WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted to condemn the Chinese Communist Party for violating U.S. sovereignty with their spy balloon last week. The resolution passed the House unanimously.

“Last Friday, I stood in my front yard infuriated, watching the Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon cross the sky above Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “I am proud that the Republican-led Congress stood strong and voted unanimously today to denounce this blatant violation of our airspace and national sovereignty. It was a remarkable contrast to President Biden’s State of the Union Address, where he buried a brief, one-minute reference to China nearly an hour into his speech. The president needs to wake up and understand the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat our nation faces; and due to his weak leadership, this enemy expects to face zero consequences for its actions.”

