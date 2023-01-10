WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), in one of his first votes of the 118th Congress, voted to block the Biden administration from hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to audit working families. The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which Bost cosponsored, passed the House by a 221-210 margin.

“From the jump, the new Republican majority is delivering on promises we made to the American people,” said Bost. “Hardworking Southern Illinois families are struggling to heat their homes, put food on the table, and put gas in their cars.

"President Biden’s solution is an army of auditors? House Republicans are fighting to stop this disastrous policy and make sure the IRS is working on behalf taxpayers instead of against them.”

