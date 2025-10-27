SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Representative Mike Bost’s campaign filed for re-election Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at the Illinois State Board of Elections headquarters in Springfield. Bost’s campaign submitted 5,013 petitions signed by voters in all 34 counties of the 12th Congressional District, nearly 4 times the number of signatures required by law.

“I can’t thank enough the thousands of Southern Illinoisans who, quite literally, put their name on the line in support of my re-election,” said Bost. “It is crucial that we maintain a conservative majority in Congress to work alongside President Trump in delivering on the America First agenda. I’ll never back down in the fight to defend our shared values in Washington, D.C."

Bost announced his re-election campaign in May and has since earned the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, as well as the endorsements of over 200 Republican elected officials throughout Southern Illinois. The Primary Election is on March 17, 2026.

