ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently partnered with state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, and the Rotary of the Riverbend to host a free Community Shred Day.

“With the constant development of new scams by identity thieves, it is becoming harder and harder to protect yourself from identity fraud,” said Beiser. “Shredding old documents that contain personal information is a quick an easy way to help protect yourself. I am happy that I was able to help provide such an important resource to the community.”

Many identity thieves obtain personal information by rummaging through garbage, so shredding old documents is one step that can be taken to help prevent identity theft. If you believe that your personal or financial information has been compromised, please call the Office of the Attorney General’s Identity Fraud Hotline at 1-866-999-5630.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

