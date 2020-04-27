LOUISVILLE - Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled on Monday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive stay-at-home order, and granted a restraining order to temporarily block the order. Rep. Darren Bailey filed the lawsuit and said in it the governor exceeded his authority and violated the civil rights of Illinois citizens.

McHaney's restraining order applies only to Bailey, but it may have wider implications.

Bailey's lawyer, Thomas DeVore, said Monday the injunction applies just to Bailey, but that it paves the way for others who disagree with the governor's action to file their own lawsuit.

Rep. Bailey resides in rural Louisville, IL. Gov. Pritzker expressed agitation at the ruling in his daily news conference and said he will appeal the ruling. Gov. Pritzker said the judge’s ruling is a direct insult at anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Bailey issued a statement about the lawsuit: “My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020, Rep. Bailey said. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Monday:

“Like Governor Pritzker, I find Representative Bailey’s lawsuit to be extremely reckless, at a time we can least afford it. The governor’s actions have consistently reflected an understanding that, as we face this crisis, we must be guided by what is right – not what is easy, comfortable or expedient. Clearly, we cannot say the same for all the leaders of our state.

“It is my sincere hope that upon further review, this decision is reversed, and that our health care workers, first responders and loved ones are not unnecessarily subjected to added risk by such a short-sighted lawsuit.”

