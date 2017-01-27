Rep. Avery Bourne Releases Statement on Tonight's Action by Attorney General Lisa Madigan Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) issued the following statement concerning Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's recent court filing in St. Clair County Circuit Court to halt state employee pay: "The recent court filing from Attorney General Lisa Madigan can only be described as putting politics over people. This politically-motivated action is the same kind of Chicago-style politics that the Madigans too often employ. At a meeting I attended just this morning, a comment was made that, 'as soon as deals in Illinois are close to done, someone always tries to blow it up. Article continues after sponsor message "While the Senate has been negotiating and making progress towards a bipartisan budget deal, Madigan chose to instead disrupt state employee pay in an attempt to force a shutdown of state government, crippling vital government services and endangering families who rely on them. Attorney General Lisa Madigan should immediately denounce these hardball political tactics and stand with state employees and those who rely on state services." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending