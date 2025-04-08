WOOD RIVER - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Wood River on Monday, April 14, 2025 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Rep. Elik’s staff will be available to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wood River City Hall, located at 111 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I know that there are people in my district who can’t always drive all the way to my District Office in Alton to receive help with a state agency,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “That’s why I’m bringing my office to you! Stop by if you’re having an issue with a state agency and my staff will be there to help.”

Mobile office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046

More like this: