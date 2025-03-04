GRANITE CITY - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Granite City on Friday, March 7, 2025 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Rep. Elik’s staff will be available to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Granite City Township Building, located at 2060 Delmar Avenue in Granite City.

Mobile office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

