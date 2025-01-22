ALTON – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again for the fifth year in a row at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans who served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the community come together every year to make valentines for veterans,” said Elik. “It’s a way we can show our appreciation and gratitude for their service to our nation. The smiles and joy on the faces of these veterans when I deliver your valentines is unparalleled. Each year, I’m so appreciative of the support from our community to make this program successful.”

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Elik’s office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 10. If you have any questions, please contact Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

More like this:

Senator Harriss Delivers Handmade Cards To Area Seniors
Feb 14, 2025
Rep. Amy Elik Teaming Up with Attorney General’s Office for Free Senior Fraud Seminar
Mar 12, 2025
Sen. Harriss Hosts Valentines For Seniors Card Drive
Jan 16, 2025
Elik Applauds Madigan Verdict, Calls for Stronger Ethics Laws  
Feb 12, 2025
Rep. Elik Issues Statement On Gov. Pritzker's Budget Address
Feb 19, 2025

 