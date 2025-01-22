ALTON – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again for the fifth year in a row at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans who served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the community come together every year to make valentines for veterans,” said Elik. “It’s a way we can show our appreciation and gratitude for their service to our nation. The smiles and joy on the faces of these veterans when I deliver your valentines is unparalleled. Each year, I’m so appreciative of the support from our community to make this program successful.”

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Elik’s office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 10. If you have any questions, please contact Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

