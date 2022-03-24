SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the Illinois House of Representatives approved a tax on Illinois jobs:

“I voted against the jobs tax because we have the funds to pay off this debt. Thousands of Illinoisans were sent to the unemployment line by the governor two years ago, leaving the state with $4.5 billion in unemployment insurance debt. Instead of paying off this debt with funding received from the federal government as many other states have done, House Democrats approved legislation to only pay down $2.7 billion in debt, leaving Illinois workers with $1.8 billion in debt that will result in higher taxes and decreased benefits.”

