GLEN CARBON – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is joining an expert from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Senior Fraud Protection and Advocacy Seminar at Meridian Village next week. They will give a presentation and take questions from seniors on how to better protect themselves from fraud.

This event is free and open to seniors. The event details are:

Tuesday, September 3

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Meridian Village Media Room

27 Auerbach Pl., Glen Carbon

This seminar will help seniors understand how to recognize potential fraud attempts, learn how to be ready and stop them, and how to use the Attorney General’s Senior Help Line.

“I’m dedicated to equipping seniors with the information they need to guard against fraud,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “As scams grow more sophisticated, it’s crucial to be aware and know how to protect yourself. I hope this seminar can provide you with the knowledge and resources you need to shield yourself from these deceptive and serious scammers.”

Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s District Office at 618-433-8046 or by e-mail at elik@ilhousegop.org.