State Representative Amy Elik

GRANITE CITY – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is joining an expert from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Free Senior Fraud Protection and Advocacy Seminar at the Nameoki Township Building next week. They will give a presentation and take questions from seniors on how to better protect themselves from fraud.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This event is free and open to seniors. The event details are:

Friday, March 14, 2025

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nameoki Township Building

4250 Highway 162, Granite City

This seminar will help seniors understand how to recognize potential fraud attempts, learn how to be ready and stop them, and how to use the Attorney General’s Senior Help Line.

“We have to ensure that our seniors are equipped to deal with the ever-growing, sophisticated scams that target our vulnerable,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “That’s why I’m teaming up with an expert from the Attorney General’s office to make sure our seniors know what tools are out there and how to use them. We will educate the community with the knowledge and resources to protect themselves from exploitation.”

Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s District Office at 618-433-8046 or by e-mail at elik@ilhousegop.org.

More like this:

Carlyle Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Child Sexual Abuse
6 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On U.S. Supreme Court Decision Upholding Federal Ghost Gun Regulations
Mar 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Charges Scott County Man Over Alleged Dissemination, Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
6 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Obtains Guilty Plea, Prison Sentence For Fayette County Man Who Possessed Child Sexual Abuse Material
Mar 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Charges Pocahontas Man With Alleged Dissemination, Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Mar 4, 2025

 