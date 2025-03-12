GRANITE CITY – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is joining an expert from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Free Senior Fraud Protection and Advocacy Seminar at the Nameoki Township Building next week. They will give a presentation and take questions from seniors on how to better protect themselves from fraud.

This event is free and open to seniors. The event details are:

Friday, March 14, 2025

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Nameoki Township Building

4250 Highway 162, Granite City

This seminar will help seniors understand how to recognize potential fraud attempts, learn how to be ready and stop them, and how to use the Attorney General’s Senior Help Line.

“We have to ensure that our seniors are equipped to deal with the ever-growing, sophisticated scams that target our vulnerable,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “That’s why I’m teaming up with an expert from the Attorney General’s office to make sure our seniors know what tools are out there and how to use them. We will educate the community with the knowledge and resources to protect themselves from exploitation.”

Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s District Office at 618-433-8046 or by e-mail at elik@ilhousegop.org.

