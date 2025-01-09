ALTON – Today State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was officially sworn in for a third term as the State Representative for District 111 in the 104th General Assembly. Elik won reelection in the 2024 General Election.

“I am so grateful to the people of the 111th district for putting their trust in me to serve them for two more years,” said Rep. Elik. “I am honored to serve as your voice in Springfield and am committed to fighting for the issues that matter most to the people of the 111th district.”

“My focus is making Illinois a safer and more affordable place to raise a family start a business, and retire,” Rep. Elik said. “I’m going to continue to hold Springfield accountable on policies that affect safety and affordability.”

Rep. Elik also pointed out the success of her District Office.

“Since I was first elected, I’ve placed a strong emphasis on helping constituents through my District Office,” Elik continued. “I’m proud to say that my office helps hundreds of constituents every year navigate the complexities of state agencies. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please contact my office.”

State Representative Amy Elik’s district office is located at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive, Suite C in Alton. Constituents may also visit RepElik.com or call her office directly at 618-433-8046.

The 111th district contains part or all of Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, South Roxana, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Godfrey, Hartford, Pontoon Beach, Granite City, Maryville, and Glen Carbon.

