SPRINGFIELD – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) continues to fight to protect the rights of parents to choose the best educational experience for their children. HB 2827, the “Homeschool Act,” was heard in committee today and passed over the objection of tens of thousands of families choosing home or private school for their children. This bill mandates that non-public elementary and secondary schools register annually with the Illinois State Board of Education, and also requires homeschools to fill out a Homeschool Declaration Form or risk truancy, which could lead to fines and even imprisonment. It further requires administrators to submit personal information about themselves and their students to state and local authorities.

“Illinois should empower parents to place their children in education environments that help them learn and succeed,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “Bureaucrats in Springfield have bigger problems to solve than tracking parents’ schooling decisions. This bill attempts to solve a problem that does not exist.”

The public has been vocal about their opposition to this state overreach. Over 48,000 motivated residents filed witness slips in opposition to HB 2827. Thousands of Illinoisans took to the State Capitol today to express their opposition and speak to lawmakers about their positive experience with homeschooling.

“Placing children in public schools does not guarantee results or safety,” Elik continued. “I oppose forcing additional mandates on responsible parents.”

HB 2827 was heard in the Education Policy Committee where Elik is House Republican Spokesman. Despite all Republicans voting in opposition, it passed committee, and can now proceed to the House Floor for a vote. Residents who agree HB 2827 should be stopped can sign House Republicans’ petition and file a witness slip at ilga.gov.

For more information on the Homeschool Act, please visit The Caucus Blog.

