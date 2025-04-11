

SPRINGFIELD – Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) passed four bills through the Illinois House during a pivotal deadline week, all with unanimous support.

HB 1724 allows highway naming resolutions to pass through only one chamber of the General Assembly. Currently, memorial road namings often get held up in the second chamber, limiting the ability to honor local heroes.

HB 2139 updates and modernizes several parts of the America’s Central Port statute, to allow more efficient business operations at our local port.

Article continues after sponsor message

HB 2179 clarifies the reporting requirements for assisted living facilities to ensure incidents and accidents are properly reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

HB 2863 requires transparency and robust notification when utility companies acquire water and sewer utilities.

“These bills reflect my commitment to honoring our citizens, improving transparency, and supporting essential services across Illinois,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “Each measure helps remove red tape, protect consumers, and enhance efficiency in ways that will positively affect people across our state.”

Each bill now awaits further action in the Senate. You can monitor their progress at ilga.gov or RepElik.com