SPRINGFIELD — Rep. Amy Elik addressed members of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Association this week, providing an overview of recent legislative developments in Illinois, including the passage of the FY 26 state budget, drug affordability efforts, and her own legislative initiatives.

Elik said the FY 26 state budget, the Build Illinois Multi-Year Plan (BIMP), and the accompanying revenue package were passed just before the May 31 deadline after what she described as “Democrats conspired behind closed doors to raise taxes to pay for pork projects, raise their own pay, and fund services for illegal immigrants.”

A significant portion of Elik’s remarks focused on the Prescription Drug Affordability Act (HB1697), which passed both the House and Senate. The legislation aims to lower drug costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who are often accused of inflating drug prices. Elik described the act as “extremely complex, complicated, and years in the making,” with goals to stabilize community pharmacies, improve access, and reduce healthcare delivery costs.

Elik also highlighted bills she sponsored that passed this year, including measures benefiting the Metro East region such as HB2155 for the Bethalto School District, HB2139 for America’s Central Port District, and HB2179 related to assisted living incident reports. However, she noted that her bill to make it easier to rename roads stalled in the Senate, and an effort to honor Cpl. Tommy N. Miller was again unsuccessful this year.

On bills she opposed, Elik said the legislature successfully stopped several proposals she described as “bad bills,” including a widely unpopular service tax that would have taxed nearly every service in the state, the Homeschool Act, assisted suicide legislation that passed the House but stalled in the Senate, and mascot bills that also failed to advance in the Senate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Elik expressed disappointment that no significant ethics reforms have been enacted, particularly in light of the impending sentencing of former Speaker Michael Madigan. She noted, “We have not heard anything substantial from Democrats to reform the system he so badly abused.”

Additionally, Elik raised concerns about HB3637, which allows medications to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) without requiring Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Looking ahead to the summer, Elik said she will be working with interns in the community to better understand constituent concerns and emphasized the importance of public advocacy.

“Your voices matter,” she said. “It may not seem like it, but we are able to stop bad bills thanks to advocacy, so keep making your voices heard.”

She credited the successful stalling of the Homeschool Act to the efforts of hundreds of thousands of advocates who rallied against the bill.

The NAGBA gathering provided a platform for Elik to update constituents and stakeholders on legislative progress and ongoing challenges as the state prepares for the next session.

More like this: