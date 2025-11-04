ROXANA – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and experts from Chestnut Health Systems are hosting a FREE Narcan Seminar and Giveaway. There will be two separate seminars and following each presentation attendees will receive Naloxone to take home and use in an emergency.

“Opioid overdoses are becoming all too common,” said Rep. Elik. “Naloxone has already saved countless lives, and I’m proud to be teaming up with Chestnut Health Systems to educate the community on the benefits and uses of this revolutionary medicine. I encourage you to come out and learn about how you could save a life with Naloxone.”

Narcan (Naloxone) is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. When Naloxone was first approved to reverse opioid overdoses, its brand name was “Narcan.” There are now many other formulations and brand names for Naloxone.

Event details are below:

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025



Seminars at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Roxana Village Hall

310 N. Central Ave.

Roxana, Illinois

Questions can be directed to Rep. Amy Elik’s office at 618-433-8046.

