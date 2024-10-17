GODFREY - State Representative Amy Elik has received the endorsement from several groups who represent first responders. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, Sheriffs of Illinois PAC, and Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 have come together to enthusiastically support Elik.

These groups represent thousands of first responders across Illinois, and their endorsements recognize Elik’s dedication to the well being of police, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Her consistent advocacy for public safety resources and support for first responders has made a tangible difference in their ability to protect and serve communities.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsements from our first responders for my work in Springfield,” said Elik. “As Chicago politicians try to weaken our police and first responders, I’ve been a constant voice of support. First responders put their lives on the line for us every day, and I’ll continue to fight to make sure that these everyday heroes have the funding and resources they deserve.”

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor commented on Elik’s law enforcement endorsements, saying, “Amy Elik has consistently shown her appreciation for first responders and her understanding of the issues we face. I urge voters to send Amy back to Springfield to be a voice for first responders.”

Elik’s campaign continues to gain momentum as endorsements are piling up, but Elik is still working to get the most important endorsement - the voters in the 111th district.

“I’m proud of the diverse set of endorsements I’ve received,” continued Elik. “Teachers, farmers, job creators, labor groups, first responders, and more have endorsed my campaign. But - the most important endorsement I can earn is the voter’s. Your vote is your voice. I ask that you send me back to Springfield to keep fighting for you.”

For more information on Amy Elik’s re-election campaign, please visit www.amyelik.com.