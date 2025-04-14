SPRINGFIELD – Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) says the fight for homeschool families continues following news that the Homeschool Act, HB 2827, was held on third reading and not brought for a vote by Friday’s House bill deadline. This bill places unnecessary mandates on homeschool families and includes an annual registration scheme. The public has been vocal in opposition to this bill. Elik’s concerns are about the cost of the mandates on different levels of government as well as the restrictions this will have on homeschool families.

“This is a bad bill, and it couldn’t get the votes necessary to pass it through the House,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “Illinois has far bigger problems right now than mandating homeschool families. Although this bill could still come back, this is a big win for Illinois families.”

The sponsor held HB 2827 on third reading, meaning it could still come back to for a vote prior to adjournment on May 31, however advocates across the state are pleased that the sponsor did not have necessary support to bring it to the floor for a vote. Rep. Elik is urging advocates to keep up the fight.

“Your voices matter,” Elik continued. “Over the course of this legislation’s life, over 130,000 people have filed witness slips in opposition to this bill and its amendments. Republicans and Democrats have serious concerns about this bill. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so I urge homeschool advocates to remain diligent and informed.”

As expected, the sponsor ruled the notes filed on the bill that were requesting information on the impact of this legislation inapplicable with all Republicans and a few Democrats voting “no.”

You can follow HB 2827 on ilga.gov, and Rep. Elik will continue to provide updates on her Facebook page, State Representative Amy Elik.

