GODFREY - State Representative Amy Elik’s re-election campaign has been endorsed by several key labor and business groups. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Businesses, AFSCME Illinois, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, Technology and Manufacturing Association, and the Illinois Manufacturers Association have all endorsed Elik’s campaign.

Elik’s endorsements come as a testament to her commitment to pro-business policies and her strong advocacy for opportunities for workers. During her time in Springfield, Elik has built a reputation as a legislator who fights for economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and the creation of good-paying jobs in the 111th district and across the state. Her record includes voting to support job-creating initiatives, opposing tax hikes on small businesses, and backing reforms aimed at improving Illinois’ business climate.

“I’m proud of every endorsement I have received this year,” said Elik. “These organizations represent thousands of workers, employers, and families across our district and the state of Illinois. Their support validates my efforts to strengthen our local economy and ensure our communities have the opportunities they deserve.”

“Amy Elik stands up for working men and women of Illinois,” said IUOE Local 150 President-Business Manager Jim Sweeney. “She has proven that she is willing to work across the aisle and understands the value that good jobs bring to her community. Amy has taken the time to listen to our concerns and has demonstrated her commitment to supporting policies that benefit workers and employers. That’s why we are proud to support her for State Representative.”

“Assistant Minority Leader Amy Elik is a true champion for the Illinois business community in the General Assembly,” said Keith Wheeler, Executive Director of Government Affairs for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “Her common-sense, pragmatic approach to policy solutions that affect both employers and employees is respected by members and staff on both sides of the aisle. She is to be commended for her work ethic as well as her ability to understand and explain complicated issues. Leader Elik has earned the endorsement of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce PAC.”

Elik emphasized her commitment to continuing her work on behalf of families and businesses, noting that “collaboration with labor and business leaders is key to addressing Illinois’ most pressing issues, from job creation to financial stability.”

For more information on Amy Elik’s re-election campaign, please visit www.amyelik.com.