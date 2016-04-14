ALTON – Harbor Freight Tools is about to land in Alton next to Farm & Home Supply.

Frank Feeley is the senior field superintendent for Marco Contractors, Inc., the company that is doing the renovations to the vacant building on Homer Adams next to Farm & Home Supply. He said there has been a lot of community interest in what is going on with the project.

Freeley said he is proud that Marco Contractors supports local union labor and has hired people from the region for the project.

The project started in late March and is tentatively scheduled to be complete on May 16. He said the store’s projected opening date is May 24.

Feeley said Harbor Freight Tools sells quality merchandise at solid prices. He said the company is based in Calabasas, Calif., near Los Angeles.

Harbor Freight sells items such as power tools, air tools, hand tools, automotive and motorcycle tools, engines, generators, garage and shop equipment, toys, lawn and garden merchandise, welding machines, basic tools and much more.

Feeley said Harbor Freight Tools just continues to expand.

He said the new 16,000-square-foot facility will look exceptional when finished. He said it will feature a large show room, along with some office space, plus shipping and receiving areas.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said "Harbor Freight Tools will bring with it another boost to the city’s economy and praised the company for rebuilding a location that was not in use."

