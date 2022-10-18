Rena Reed and her five generations family.It is very rare in this day and age for a family to celebrate five generations. Rena Reed, 92, recently was able to mark that significant birth milestone with her family.

Rena's five generations of a family are shown above, from left to right, Rena Reed, Amber Smay, Brynn Huddleston, Mona Norton, and Baby-Zaviah White.

Rena’s great-granddaughter, Brynn Huddleston recently had the family’s first baby in the fifth generation. The newborn is named Zaviah White.

“We have a very close family,” Mona Norton said. “The baby was born on Brynn’s mom’s 40th birthday.”

Rena Reed survived breast cancer when she was 75 and also had COVID-19 this past year and has struggled some with after-effects, but continues to be strong, Mona said.

“She loves her family and all her grandkids,” Mona added about Rena. “She is one of the sweetest people I know.”

