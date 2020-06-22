COLLINSVILLE – Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a newly remodeled Spectrum Store in Collinsville. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Collinsville area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Group Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our newly remodeled store in Collinsville a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The newly remodeled Collinsville store located at 1110 Collinsville Crossing Blvd. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers.* They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment. Spectrum opened another new store in Shiloh earlier this year.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.

*Savings based on HarrisX taxes, fees and surcharges calculation. Visit spectrummobile.com for details.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

