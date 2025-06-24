SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are reminding organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks displays to keep safety top of mind and to be sure their vendors have the required state licenses and certificates before their fireworks shows.

The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by the IDNR.

Licensing and storage requirements administered by the IDNR do not apply to consumer fireworks (classified as 1.4 explosives). Approved consumer fireworks are regulated by the OSFM and are permitted only in villages, counties and municipalities that have passed ordinances allowing such displays. Consumer fireworks may be purchased and displayed only by adults who have obtained permits from their local jurisdiction. Handheld fireworks, including firecrackers, roman candles and bottle rockets, are not approved for sale or use in Illinois.

The Illinois Explosives Act is administered by the IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals, Explosives and Aggregate Division. The division is staffed by trained and experienced blasting specialists located throughout Illinois.

In addition to requiring comprehensive licensing, training and examination for individuals, the law requires that unattended display fireworks and explosives must be stored in an explosives magazine, storage facility or container that is inspected and certified by IDNR.

IDNR currently has 2,135 individuals licensed for the use of explosives in Illinois, of which 694 are specifically for the use of display fireworks. There are 723 certified explosives storage magazines in Illinois, which contain nearly 40 million pounds of explosives. Of those storage magazines, 94 are certified specifically for the storage of display fireworks.

Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties. A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In addition, IDNR can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.

Fireworks can cause injuries and property damage

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 31,302 fires in 2022, including 3,5047 structure fires, 887 vehicle fires, and 26,492 outside and other fires. These fires caused an estimated six civilian deaths, 44 civilian injuries and $109 million in direct property damage. These fires are not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks that are sometimes purchased at local supermarkets.

In addition to fireworks, novelties such as sparklers, snappers, and poppers are dangerous. Sparklers account for the greatest number of fireworks injuries, and often to the youngest victims. Sparklers burn more than 1,200 degrees – hot enough to melt many metals and turn steel glowing red. An instantaneous touch can cause a burn and may result in permanent damage or scarring.

“Many people enjoy celebrating the 4th of July with consumer fireworks to light up the night sky, but these come with serious risks that are often underestimated,” said acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Allen Reyne. “We strongly encourage everyone to attend professional fireworks displays instead, where safety measures are in place. Choosing safer alternatives like glow sticks instead of sparklers can help ensure a fun, festive, and injury-free Independence Day celebration.”

During the July 2024 seasonal reporting period, 45 hospitals and facilities reported a total of 156 injuries. There was one fatality reported during the 2024 reporting period. Health care facilities reported 98 people were injured by fireworks during the 2024 seasonal reporting period. About 50% of those injured suffered multiple injuries.

The reported injuries were related to a wide variety of fireworks, with “mortars” (36%) listed as the most frequent type of fireworks or pyrotechnic effect involved in injury. This was followed by roman candles (12%), bottle rockets (8%) and sparklers (8%). The type of injuries reported were associated with various other effects, including salutes (7%), smoke bombs (6%) and firecrackers (6%).

The sale and use of roman candles, firecrackers and salute devices are prohibited in Illinois. More than half of all injuries affected hands (29%), head/face (14%) and legs (13%). Second-degree burns were the leading type of injury at 23%, followed by first-degree burns (18%). Lacerations accounted for 17% of the injuries and abrasions at 15%. Loss of sight increased to 11% from 6% in 2023.

To report an explosives incident or accident concerning display fireworks, contact the IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals, Explosives and Aggregate Division at 217-782-9976 and the OSFM at 217-785-0969.

