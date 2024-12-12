EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics extends its condolences to the family of Hall of Famer Pat McBride, who died on Dec. 11, 2024. He was 81.

McBride was inducted into the SIUE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2009.

An assistant coach for the SIUE men's soccer program from 1968 to 1973, Pat McBride had a front row seat to one of the top men's soccer programs in the nation. He was a member of the coaching staff for the 1972 undefeated NCAA College Division Championship team.

McBride completed his master's degree in education administration in 1970 while coaching at SIUE. An accomplished player himself, McBride made five appearances for the U.S. national team from 1969 to 1975.

He scored 193 goals for the St. Louis Stars of the NASL from 1967 to 1976. A 1987 inductee into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame and a 1994 inductee into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

