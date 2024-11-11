JERSEYVILLE — The memory of Sp.4 Michael D. McClain, a Jerseyville native who lost his life in the Vietnam War, continues to resonate with his family and community nearly six decades after his service. McClain, the only child of Mildred and Melvin McClain, served in the Army from 1967 until his death on Sept. 30, 1968, while assigned to Company C of the 34th Engineer Battalion and later transferred to temporary duty with the Big Red 1.

McClain graduated from Jerseyville High School in 1966 before enlisting in the military. He was deployed to Vietnam during a tumultuous period marked by significant conflict. His service and sacrifice were recognized with numerous honors, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert Rifle Badge.

In a heartfelt message, Toni (Kruse) Eichorn, a family member, expressed the profound impact McClain's life and service had on his loved ones. "Our family honors Mike's memory and the life that was taken too soon," Eichorn said. "He is always in our thoughts and prayers. He is and will remain our hero."

The legacy of Michael D. McClain serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members during the Vietnam War and the lasting impact on their families and communities.

