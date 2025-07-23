ALTON — The Alton Police Department commemorated Patrolman Addis Miller on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, marking 88 years since he was killed in the line of duty.

Alton Police Patrolman Miller died on July 22, 1937, after being shot while arresting a suspect wanted for questioning in a series of burglaries.

The incident occurred at Alton City Hall on East 3rd Street. According to the department, after Miller took the suspect into custody, the individual retrieved a hidden pistol from the patrol car and opened fire.

Despite being mortally wounded, Miller returned fire and wounded the suspect, who was subsequently arrested in Missouri.

The suspect was convicted of murder and sentenced to 100 years in prison but served only 24 years.

Miller had served with the Alton Police Department for a decade and is remembered for his dedication and bravery. He was survived by his wife

“88 years later, we still remember. We still honor. We still carry his memory,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement.



