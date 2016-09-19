ALTON - This Friday, September 23rd at 7:30 p.m., the City of Alton will be showcasing its second movie on its 30 foot outdoor inflatable screen, with “Remember the Titans.” The screen and sound system was purchased to offer additional entertainment for residents and visitors to spend an evening in the City.

The next movie date is scheduled for Friday, October 21st. Please go to the Park and Recreation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/altonparksandrecreation to participate in the selection of the next movie.

Prior to the movie, at 5:30 p.m., the Police Department will be serving hot dogs, chips and refreshments for children, at no charge. The police tactical “bear” armored vehicle and tactical officer along with bicycle officers will be present as well as the Fire Department truck.

Movies are free of charge and parking is available at Riverfront Park and downtown Alton. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended and concessions will be available for purchase.

Movie Night is presented in part by Amphitheater sponsors; Liberty Bank, Simmons, Hanley, Conroy, Ameren Illinois, Argosy, Clark Properties, CNB Bank, Fritz distributing and Bank of Edwardsville.

