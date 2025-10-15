CLINTON COUNTY — Officials from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, they have generated a possible identity for human remains found outside Centralia, in unincorporated Clinton County, following a tip received after information was released.

The remains were discovered on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, prompting a response from first responders, including detectives and Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss. DNA testing is underway to compare the remains against a known profile in hopes of confirming the identity.

“At this time, we do not know a cause of death,” Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous said. “We do not have any reason to believe foul play was involved. However, we must treat the death as suspicious until we can prove otherwise.”

He added that testing will continue in the coming days and months to assist the coroner in determining the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to the public for the tips received.

“Although we have a possible identity of the deceased, there may still be information helpful to the investigation,” Travous said. He encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact detectives via email at sheriff@clintonco.illinois.gov or by phone at 618-594-4555.

Officials also stated that the remains do not appear to be connected to any missing person cases near Centralia. Detectives continue to investigate how long the remains were at the location before discovery.

Further updates, including confirmation of identification or cause of death, will be released when available.

