SHILOH — On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, the St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Airika Detmer issued a three-count warrant against Roxana L. Miranda, 39, of the 100 block of Kathy Drive in Shiloh. Miranda faces charges of Aggravated Battery to a Child, a Class X Felony (warrant #24CF0154501), and two counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, both Class A Misdemeanors (warrants #24CF0154502 and #24CF0154503).

On Sunday, July 14, the Shiloh Police Department responded to a local hospital following reports of injuries sustained by a three-week-old child. The incident occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. on July 14, and subsequent investigation revealed that the injuries were inflicted while the infant was in the care of a family member, Shiloh Police said.

The child, suffering from serious injuries, was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further medical attention.

The case was then submitted to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for review.

The warrants were reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice.

As of now, Miranda remains at large.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Miranda's whereabouts to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047 or reach out to their local police department.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.