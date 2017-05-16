EDWARDSVILLE - On Monday, May 15, 2017, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons charged Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of 1227 Pearl St. in Alton, in Madison County Circuit Court with first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the request of the Alton Police Department to investigate the shooting death of Derrance Taylor, a 34-year-old Alton man, who was found lying in the roadway on Union Street in Alton.

Officers of the Alton Police Department had responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street at approximately 4:13 A.M., on May 14, 2017. Upon arrival, officers located Taylor lying in the roadway in the 900 block of Union Street. Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matlock remains at large and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking the assistance of those within the community in locating him. The Major Case Squad wants to encourage those who may recognize Matlock not to approach or contact him, but instead contact the police immediately. Matlock should be considered armed and dangerous. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Cameron Matlock is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If someone is interested in a reward, or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Contact:

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department

618-463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-463-3505 Ext: 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

More like this: