ALTON - Reliable Stereo and Video, Inc., has been creating and installing state-of-the-art sound and video systems in homes, cars, boats, trucks and motor homes since 1961 and the customer is always the No. 1 priority at the Alton business.

Jim Aldrich Jr. is a second-generation owner of the hometown business. He has been with Reliable Stereo and Video Inc. since he was a young man. Today he could not be more proud of what his parents first accomplished and what has happened since he took over the business. Jim Sr. and Pat Aldrich, his mom and dad, first started the business.

“Words cannot describe how it feels to own this business today,” he said, beaming with pride.

Sondra Hart is office manager of the store. She handles the majority of the bookwork for the business and Jim Aldrich Jr. said she does a fantastic job.

Jim Aldrich said his business does do a wide variety of services for businesses.

“We sell and install after-market accessories for cars and trucks, “ he said. “We are not your typical audio and video store because we take pride in our products, services and most importantly our customers. Our customers are number one to us.”

Aldrich said he stands behind how they install their products.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We make sure the installation is done correctly and don’t take any shortcuts,” he said. “Reliable prides itself on customer satisfaction during and after the sale.”

Jim Aldrich said Reliable Stereo and Video is a “mom and pop business.”

“We are and have been a mom and pop business since my parents got started,” he said. “The reason we have had so much success at Reliable is because we treat people how we want to be treated. The majority of our customers are repeat customers.”

LED lighting installation on ATVs, motorcycles and boats is a component Aldrich looks to take off in the future. HID kit installation is another area in the future, he sees being bright for the company. The business has a variety of cameras that can be installed in cars to make driving safer, especially for those younger drivers.

He said he was extremely thankful to his parents for the opportunity to shine at Reliable.

For more information, contact Reliable Stereo and Video at 618-462-8082 or visit 1301 Milton Road in Alton.

More like this: