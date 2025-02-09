PONTOON BEACH – A man accused of domestic battery in Pontoon Beach has been released from custody under certain conditions.

Dominique K. Lewis, 30, of East St. Louis, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery on Feb. 5, 2025.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Lewis allegedly strangled a household or family member, according to court documents. He reportedly had active warrants out of Madison County at the time of the incident.

While he was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, Lewis has since been granted pretrial release with additional conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim in this case and not enter the premises of her Granite City residence.

Another condition of his release mandates he have no firearms in his possession. Within 24 hours upon his release, he was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession and his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card to the agency investigating the case, the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

