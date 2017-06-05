Relay for Life Riverbend braves heat for the American Cancer Society
EAST ALTON - The courageous, passionate and determined all rallied to celebrate, honor and remember those who have suffered, taken care of someone who suffered, or unfortunately have died from cancer this Saturday at East Alton Wood River High School.
At the 2017 Relay for Life Riverbend, a community-based team event, organizers and volunteers thanked and celebrated everyone who has been affected by cancer. Groups then took laps around the track, participated in fun activities and came together to remember those who they have lost.
The event, led by David Watts and Stephanie Palmer, took place between 3 and 11 p.m. Saturday.
Every half-hour, the theme of the laps changed, which encouraged crowd participation and boosted excitement throughout the evening. The following is a list of themed laps that guests experienced at the event:
- Selfie Lap (photos were encouraged to be uploaded with the hashtag #riverbendrelay2017)
- Make Some Noise Lap
- Mad Hatter Tea Party
- Disney Character Lap
- First Responder Lap
- Sponsor Lap
- Musical Chairs
- Glow Team Lap
- Luminaria Lap
- Clean Up Lap
