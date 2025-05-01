ROXANA - The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Riverbend, presented by OSF HealthCare, is proud to announce an exciting new format for its 2025 signature event.



Taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the RoxArena in Roxana Community Park, this year’s event will be a Relay For Life Survivor and Team Dinner with the theme —“Re-Lei for a Cure!”.

In a shift from the traditional Relay format featuring fundraising tents and continuous walking, this year’s Relay For Life of Riverbend will focus on a special Survivor & Team Dinner Event, followed by a Luminaria Remembrance Ceremony. The new event format invites the community to come together in a refreshed and inspiring way to honor cancer Survivors, support Caregivers, and celebrate the commitment of Relay teams and participants.

“We’re excited to launch a new format that keeps the heart of Relay alive while offering a more connected and meaningful experience,” said Stephanie Smith, ACS Staff Partner. “This evening is about honoring every Survivor and every story, while continuing our mission to end cancer as we know it—for everyone.”



The evening will begin with the Survivor & Team Dinner Program – RSVP Required- from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The dinner program will feature survivor and caregiver speakers, a catered dinner sponsored by Hawaiian Bros, and a few activities. The Survivor and Team Dinner is free for Survivors and one guest, as well as Relay participants and team members who have raised at least $100 per person. Additional guests may attend with a suggested donation of $10. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required by May 23rd by contacting Sherri Carroll at 618-407-7246.

At 9:00 PM, the event will transition into a touching Luminaria Remembrance Ceremony which is free to attend and open to the public.

Join with other community members to celebrate at the annual American Cancer Society

Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare in 2025 to raise funds and awareness in an effort to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

For more information on the 2025 Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare or to register as a Relay For Life fundraising team, participant or Survivor please visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendIL.

