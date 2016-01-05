GLEN CARBON - Struggling with acne, unwanted facial and body hair or unruly wrinkles? Do you have a tattoo you want removed or difficult problem areas on your body that just will not go away?

Look no further than Schaberg Dermatology, located at 4804 South State Route 159 in Glen Carbon. With several decades of experience under her and her colleagues’ belts, American Board of Dermatology-certified dermatologist Dr. Susan Schaberg treats patients of all ages for problems with their hair, skin and nails since opening the practice 2007.

With the help of nurse practitioner Lindsay Cobb and skin care specialist Mary McKaig, Schaberg Dermatology is ready to assist you with all of your medical, pediatric, surgical, aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology needs.

From common skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, sun damage, or more serious conditions like benign and malignant melanomas, to cosmetic procedures like Botox, CoolSculpting, laser tattoo removal or rejuvenating facials and chemical peels, these procedures simply only scratches the surface of what Schaberg Dermatology provides to their clients on a daily basis.

Having graduated high school in Roxana and college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, she was ecstatic to be able to practice dermatology so close to home after obtaining her medical degree from SIU School of Medicine and completing her internal medicine and pediatrics internship at Creighton University’s University of Nebraska Medical Center. She also performed her dermatology residency at University of California Irvine, experiencing and learning from the high demand of cosmetic procedures that constantly occur in that region.

Schaberg Dermatology is open Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 to 4 p.m. Additional hours are available by appointment to help better serve their customers. The office is closed Mondays and for lunch each day from Noon to 1 p.m.

