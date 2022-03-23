ALTON - Reiniger Jewelers is opening their newest location in Alton at 1633 Washington Avenue, the former location of Maneke Jewelers. Their grand opening is from March 31 to April 2 and will feature drawings to win some valuable giveaway prizes. The March 31 ribbon cutting is set for 11:30 a.m.

Giveaway prizes announced so far include a $1,500 gift certificate for Reiniger Jewelers, a Gabriel pendant and Seiko watch, with many more in store.

Paul Reiniger, the owner of Reiniger Jewelers, said there are a few things that set them apart from other jewelers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We do quite a bit of bridal, but we also do custom design, something a little different,” Reiniger said. “And our repair department is very well-known for quality of workmanship. We want to make sure things are maintained properly for the customers.”

In addition to carefully vetting the quality of the vendors he buys from, Reiniger also said his experience as a jeweler helps him determine the best quality selection.

“Being a bench jeweler - understanding how to size a ring or how a ring is going to wear - helps me be able to pick out some things that I know are going to withstand the test of time,” Reiniger said. “We want people to buy things that they know it’s something that’s quality, that they can pass down to the next generation.”

Passing things down through generations is a tradition at Reiniger Jewelers, as the company has been owned by the same family for three generations. Reiniger inherited the business from his father, who inherited it from his father, who started the business in 1918.

To learn more about Reiniger Jewelers, visit reinigerjewelers.com or call (618) 465-1410 for their Alton location.

More like this: