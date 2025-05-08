ALTON — The Alton Varsity Redbirds defeated Collinsville 2-0 in a tightly contested baseball game on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with strong pitching performances from both teams.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when an error allowed Alton to score two runs and take the lead.

Reid Murray started for Alton and earned the win, pitching six and two-thirds innings while allowing three hits and no runs. He struck out three batters and walked five, recording 20 outs in total.

Collinsville’s pitcher, Harrington, took the loss despite a solid outing. Harrington pitched six innings, giving up two runs, both unearned, on one hit. He struck out 10 batters and walked three. Anderson Kaufmann secured the save for Alton.

Offensively, Kaufmann led Alton with one hit in one at-bat. Defensively, Alton was flawless, committing no errors, with Carsen Bristow making a team-high 10 plays.

Collinsville’s Harrington and Pomenratz each recorded one hit in the game.

