GODFREY – When Reid Memorial Library sustained heavy damage from a ruptured water line over winter break a few years ago, Lewis and Clark Community College transformed the chaos into creativity.

Always evolving to meet the unique needs of the campus community, the library turned a necessary remodel into a major glow up, resulting in the vibrant makerspace and student hangout it is today.

“We saw an opportunity to do more than fix the damage,” said Director of Library Services Dennis Krieb. “Instead, we reimagined ways to provide an even more engaging environment for creativity, collaboration, and relaxation for all L&C students, team members and local residents.”

The newly designed space features comfortable modern furniture, including two collaborative media tables, four soft seating couches, and two modular seating areas, perfect for group projects and social interaction, Krieb said.

A mobile device charging station ensures students stay powered up while they relax or complete schoolwork.

The library also now serves as a campus makerspace, equipped with several state-of-the-art tools, including a 3D printer, two Cricut Maker vinyl printers, a T-shirt press, and two sewing machines, which are open to all patrons. The only cost involved is for the materials used.

“When you think of the library you probably don’t think of making a T-shirt of your favorite band, or printing out a Dungeons and Dragons mini figure, or sewing a new hair scrunchy – but libraries have always been an important space in any community, and with the needs of students shifting, it is important that we shift, too,” said Library Services Assistant Julie Laakko. “We are still your go-to for reference, research, and reading – but now we can offer much more for our students beyond their academic needs. I think everyone has been surprised to learn what all they can do here at Reid.”

Reid Memorial Library actively seeks additional resources – both online and in person – to enhance learning opportunities for L&C students, as well as equipment to nurture their hands-on creativity.

New areas include lounges with a display of new and trending books, food and beverage vending, a puzzle and game area, a Serenity Room, a quiet study classroom, and Coffee for Life's daily coffee stand (closed on Fridays).

“The response from students, faculty and our community has overwhelmingly supported our transformation of Reid Library," Krieb said. "Our students like the welcoming, collaborative learning environment. They also really enjoy the extra activities and fun themes our library staff does such a great job providing."

In collaboration with the L&C Gardening Club, the library will soon introduce a Seed Library, which will provide free seeds for various plants and flowers grown on campus. The effort is aimed at fostering a sense of community and environmental stewardship.

To encourage community engagement, Reid Memorial Library hosts “Crafternoons” on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of every month from 1-4 p.m., during which patrons and guests can participate in a free and fun craft led by library staff. The next event, Sept. 3-4, will feature Comic Book Magnets in celebration of National Comic Book Day.

Other events, such as Rainy Movie Days, Go Touch Grass, and a Sherlock Holmes-themed Scavenger Hunt, continue to enrich students’ experience throughout the year.

Reid Memorial Library continues to offer a robust literary and reference collection, as well as access to an extensive network of other academic libraries through CARLI (Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries). Library card holders can access tons of resources in person and online, including mobile apps and a plethora of online databases at www.lc.edu/library.

Krieb said student data continues to show that utilization of the library has a positive impact on student retention and success at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“The impact of the library on student success is only possible with the continued support of the L&C leadership team, strategic plan key direction members, and our faculty,” Krieb said. “This support is very much appreciated. In addition, as the library director, I am grateful for the creative, resourceful, and student-centered staff we have to make all of this possible.”

View more photos of Reid Memorial Library and its new offerings athttps://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBN8Z3.