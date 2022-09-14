GREENVILLE - Area residents are invited to join rehearsals beginning September 19, for the Greenville Choral Union and Orchestra’s 92nd annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah.

The Greenville Choral Union is a collaboration between the Greenville University Choir and choral singers throughout the region. Directing the Messiah is GU Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure.

“Music has the power to bring us together in unity as no other medium can,” Frazure says. “The music and message of Handel’s Messiah brings together into glorious harmony the human voice and orchestral instruments with Scripture and the timeless story of God’s redemptive plan through Jesus Christ. I am truly overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to be able to conduct this performance, and I look forward to preparing this music with all who will join us."

Singers (high school age and older) at any level of musical experience from the community are invited to be a part of this Christmas tradition. Weekly vocal rehearsals begin at 7 pm on Monday, September 19, at Whitlock Music Center located at the corner of College Avenue and Elm Street on the Greenville University campus. Singers unable to make the first rehearsal are still welcome to join. Music and rehearsal recordings will be provided to assist in preparation at home.

The Greenville Choral Union and Orchestra will perform Handel’s Messiah at 4 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Whitlock Music Center.

For more information, contact Don Frazure at don.frazure@greenville.edu.

