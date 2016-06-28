GODFREY - There is still time to register for the Patriotic Bike Decorating Contest & Parade to be held on Monday, July 4th at the Family Fun Fest at Glazebrook Park.

Participants may register through Friday, July 1st by email to parksandrec@godfreyil.org, fax to 618-466-4519, or in person at Godfrey Parks and Recreation office, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Bike contest is for children ages 5-11 years and one prize per age category will be awarded; age categories are 5-7 years and 8-11 years.

Come show off your patriotic pride and decorate your bike! Bike Helmets are required to be worn and decorations must be attached securely to not interfere with bike operation. There is no fee to participate in this contest.

Please contact the Parks Office with questions at 618-466-1483.

