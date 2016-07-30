EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey put out a reminder today that Monday, Aug. 1, is the last day for students to register to begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Registration continues at EHS from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

"I want to thank all parents who have registered their children this week at Edwardsville High School," Cramsey said. "I am anticipating another fantastic school year.  I look forward to seeing you (the students) soon.

 

