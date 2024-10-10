ALTON - Registration is now open for YWCA's Soul Sista Saturday: A Celebration of Mind, Body, and Soul on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM, at YWCA Lobby, 304 E. Third St, Alton, IL.

YWCA is thrilled to announce the return of Soul Sista Saturday—a transformative and empowering experience exclusively for women of color! This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the YWCA lobby, and we can’t wait to welcome you.

Soul Sista Saturday offers a dedicated space where women of color come together to uplift, heal, and nurture their minds, bodies, and spiriAts. Developed by women of color, for women of color, the event focuses on holistic self-care through a dynamic blend of wellness activities, insightful discussions, and restorative practices.

This session’s theme is “More Life, Less Medicine,” featuring powerful presentations from Dr. D’Adrienne Jones. In addition, Dr. Nana Becoat will lead a gentle and restorative yoga session. These inspiring leaders will guide participants through enriching discussions and practices, including a calming and restorative yoga session designed to center and rejuvenate your spirit.

Please expect to hear from Dr. Becoat and Dr. Jones on living a more balanced, health-focused life. Unwind with gentle yoga tailored for healing and relaxation. Enjoy delicious treats, including artisanal charcuterie boards, while supporting women of color entrepreneurs. Attendees will receive thoughtful gifts, and you'll have the chance to win beautifully curated Mind, Body, Spirit, and Soul Gift Baskets.

Give yourself a chance for community & connection by joining this intimate gathering of 20 participants, allowing for meaningful connections and a personalized experience.

This event is free and made possible through a Healing Illinois grant, but space is limited to just 20 attendees—so be sure to secure your spot! Registration is required. Sign up today by going to this link https://forms.gle/NeSxbFYe6MkBk7Re7.

For more information, contact us at 618-465-7774 or email info@ywcaswil.org. Come celebrate yourself, your community, and the power of sisterhood at Soul Sista Saturday. We look forward to sharing this transformative experience with you!

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., LLC, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanly, Conroy Law Firm.