EAST ALTON – Registration is now open for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s water-focused summer camps, to be held throughout June and August as part of its Swarovski Waterschool USA program.

This year, NGRRECsm will have two camps – a one-day River Connections camp, and a five-day Camp Waterschool – each hosted through Lewis and Clark Community College’s (L&C) College for Kids program.

“We use hands-on activities to explore the world of water in a way that is both fun and educational.” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “Kids have a great time interacting with water while learning about water within our communities and in our rivers.”

The one-day camp, River Connections, will give campers an opportunity to put their science sleuth skills to work through a day of exploration. The participants will use their senses to experience the river in a whole new way.

River Connections camp dates and registration codes:

July 6 – Ages 9-11; CECK-978-F1

July 7 – Age 12-15; CECK-978-F2

Aug. 15 – Age 9-11; CECK-978-F3

Aug. 16 – Ages 12-15; CECK-978-F4

River Connections costs $10 per camper. Lunch options are available at no additional cost.

Article continues after sponsor message

The five-day Camp Waterschool will immerse campers in all things water. The week will include a visit to a working lock and dam and stream walks, culminating with a canoe trip led by experienced guides. By reflecting on their personal experiences with the river, campers will appreciate how they can make positive differences in their watershed and community.

Camp Waterschool dates and registration codes:

June 6-10 – Ages 9-11; CECK-977-F1

July 11-15 – Ages 9-11; CECK-977-F2

Camp Waterschool registration costs $50. Lunch options are available at no additional cost.

To register for either camp, call the L&C Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 and provide them with the appropriate registration code above.

“Our proximity to the river provides campers the opportunity to find connections to nature in inspiring new ways,” Environmental Educator Kathy Fournier said. “Our camps are unique because campers get to see the Mississippi River every day while they learn about it through observations and activities.”

For more information visit http://www.ngrrec.org/College_for_Kids or contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu or (618) 468-2783.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: