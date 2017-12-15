DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS - Michael F. Dean, formerly of Kampsville, has been released from the Illinois Department of corrections last week.

Dean faced several charges, including possession of controlled substances, kidnapping and forcible sodomy in three counties across two states. He was convicted in Calhoun of one count of possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam, the compound within Xanax), a Class 4 Felony, and aggravated assault on public property, a Class A Misdemeanor, after an incident at the Michael Tavern. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentence to a year and a half in prison. He went into jail in April 2017, and was released last week.

In McLean County, Illinois, Dean was charged with six different drug charges within a school zone and one count of criminal sexual abuse against a person who could not consent. These charges stemmed from a naked man running from a hotel room and asking for help. The Normal Police Department searched the room and discovered the controlled substances and a camera with various images of naked men unconscious. Some were restrained as well, according to reports from the Normal Police Department.

A plea deal was entered for those charges after an investigation proved Dean's drug stash was not in close enough proximity to a school zone for the elevated charges. Dean pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver of a class III narcotic and the criminal sexual abuse against a person who could not consent. He was given two sentences of felony probation - one for 24 months, and another for 30 months.

The most serious charges faced by Dean occurred in Dunklin County, Missouri in the Bootheel area of the state. According to an affidavit provided to reporter Cory Davenport by the outgoing prosecuting attorney in that county directly following three charges of kidnapping and three charges of forcible sodomy, which had the possibility of sending Dean to prison for the remainder of his life, three young men were violated by Dean.

In that affidavit, three men said Dean took them to Dunklin County in an effort to pick up produce to sell in Calhoun County. Each said Dean offered them money to go on the trip, but said circumstances presented by Dean once they arrived forced them to have to turn a day trip into an overnight stay.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each victim said in the affidavit they were taken out for a night of drinking, and they would not remember how the evening continued. The next morning, or at some point during the night, each victim found evidence they had been sexually violated. In one case, Dean reportedly told a man the man had engaged in intercourse with a woman - a tale the man told authorities he did not remember.

That affidavit also included details of the horrified reaction of at least one of the men when he found images of himself on the camera taken by the Normal Police Department.

Those six serious charges in Dunklin County, Missouri were dropped after Dean accepted a plea deal in McLean County. A representative of the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told a reporter from Riverbender.com those charges were dropped due to that McLean County, Illinois plea deal - an assertion vehemently denied by that office in previous interviews with Riverbender.com.

In Du Quoin, Dean was arrested for violating the conditions of his release as he was awaiting trials for frequenting establishments whose main source of revenue was the sale of alcohol.

Dean has served the time given to him by the criminal justice system, and is currently residing again in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Previous to these charges, Dean was a resident of Kampsville, even serving on the Bank of Kampsville Board of Directors for a while. After those charges, a representative of that bank said Dean was no longer affiliated with them.

More like this: