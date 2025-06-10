In a 2010 interview, actress Courtney Cox claimed she and her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow ate a Cobb salad for lunch every day for 10 years.

More recently, actress Selena Gomez, 32, said she picked up an “old man habit” from her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, 74, and Steve Martin, 79. Gomez said the elder statesmen eat the same thing every day, and she follows suit, typically with a chicken salad sandwich.

It's a real thing, says Carly Zimmer, a registered dietitian-nutritionist at OSF HealthCare. For some, eating the same meal over and over might be a matter of convenience. It’s quicker and cheaper to have a granola bar for breakfast every day rather than cooking a big meal, for example. For others, it might be more of a medical issue. They can’t tolerate the taste or texture of some foods, or the foods may upset their stomach. Or, they may have swallowing difficulties or an allergy.

Regardless, Zimmer says people should strive to diversify their diet to make sure they’re getting the needed nutrients.

“It’s not the worst thing for your health, but it’s not the best thing either,” Zimmer says of eating from a limited menu.

The pitfalls

Zimmer gives an example of someone on a high protein, low carbohydrate diet. That probably means a lack of fiber, which can cause constipation and other issues.

“Our gut microbiome – those good bacteria in our gut that helps our immune system and digestion – prefers a diverse diet,” Zimmer says. “So if we’re not eating a variety of foods, it might not be helping our gut.”

Sickness, indigestion and bloating could follow, Zimmer says.

There’s a mental health aspect, too.

“If you get bored with your food, you can easily slip into old habits. You restrict your diet so much that you crave other things, and you might eat more of those other things,” Zimmer says.

Those “other things” could be fast food or unhealthy food at home like candy and chips. Every once in a while is fine, but frequent downing of salty or sugary treats can lead to heart disease, obesity or diabetes.

Beware “superfoods”

Some people who eat the same thing over and over may rely on the concept of a “superfood.” One or two foods give me all I need to stay healthy, they claim.

Not so fast, Zimmer says.

“Superfood is a trendy marketing term,” she says with a smirk. “Of course, there will be foods that are more nutritious. And I think most foods that are labeled superfoods are still good. But are they superior? Not necessarily.”

Kale and cauliflower are two alleged superfoods, Zimmer says. They’re good choices, she stresses. But make them part of a balanced diet.

Eating Tricks

Slow and steady wins the race to diversify your diet, Zimmer says.

“If you’re meal prepping the same thing over and over, try to switch one ingredient,” Zimmer says. “If you have rice, chicken and vegetables, try rice, turkey and vegetables or rice, beef and vegetables.”

Or if you’re too busy to meal prep and are the person who has the granola bar each morning, try pairing it with something that’s also quick but is healthy. Try a granola bar and an apple on Monday. Eat a granola bar and yogurt on Tuesday. Find a combination that works to “balance and round things out,” Zimmer says.

Other tips:

For fruits and vegetables, dietitians will tell you to “eat the rainbow.” That is, eat fruits and veggies of different colors to get different vitamins and minerals. Try swapping carrots for peas as a side dish.



For protein, Zimmer says to mix traditional meat with plant-based protein like tofu or beans.



Spices and seasonings can also liven up what might be a bland meal, Zimmer says.



Don’t make the grocery store trip a speed run where you pick up your favorites and go. Make a list before you go to help commit yourself to new choices.

Learn more

Health care providers can help with diet concerns. A dietitian can help change your diet, while a gastroenterologist can help with gut issues. People with swallowing difficulties or allergies can see a speech language pathologist or an allergist, respectively.

The OSF HealthCare website also has healthy recipes.

