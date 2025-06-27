Donald Dossett Jr.

O'FALLON — Donald W. Dossett Jr., 73, a registered child sexual predator, was charged Thursday, June 26, 2025, with one count of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child under 13, the St. Clair County State's Attorney’s Office announced.

The charges stem from an investigation that began June 8, 2025, after two children reported that Dossett exposed himself to them at Welcome Suites, located at 148 Regency Park in O’Fallon, where he had been residing.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities gathered evidence that led to Dossett’s arrest and the subsequent filing of charges.

Dossett was taken into custody and transported to the St. Clair County Jail, where he is being held pending court proceedings.

The O’Fallon Police Department is urging parents and guardians whose children may have had contact with Dossett to have open conversations with them. Officials recommend that any concerning behavior or signs of inappropriate conduct be reported immediately to the department.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

